The Upside of Adulting

I walk around town aimlessly.
I do that sometimes. I don’t much like going for scenic walks by myself; I don’t like to be left alone with my thoughts. I would much rather be distracted by the eyecatching chaos of capitalism. So I head into town and I wander around running my hand over sequin scales and plush velvet and thick, cosy cashmere. I stumble up and down streets until my legs get tired, with nowhere particular in mind and earphones on to block any potential social interaction with the international sign for ‘BUSY’. I walk around town aimlessly, and sometimes I stumble on treasures.
Usually these are food-related, because I am a hungry hippo in the body of a short brunette.
On Thursday, it was a 1kg jar of Nutella.
The lid on the jar says “Start your day with Nutella!” and I have been diligently following this excellent nutritional advice. Who am I to argue with dietary guidance from a jar of chocolate spread? It may not physically be good for me, but every morning I pull out a teaspoon, dig it into the jar, shove it in my mouth and smile. I’m an adult, and one of the great things about being an adult is that I can choose to have Nutella for breakfast.
Sometimes adulting has an upside!
*This is not a sponsored post. I absolutely wish. Can you imagine anything sweeter (pun intended) than a Nutella sponsorship? I would never be able to donate blood again because I would have Nutella running through my veins instead. Good for my mood, bad for my health.
11 comments
Nutella! Yummy!
Nutella and bananas! So good!
We all want that sweet sweet nutella money lol!
Yaaaaas, eating Nutella for breakfast! <3
you got me with three words in this post.
walking. velvet. and nutella.
Imagine the new blood group N+
Oh, I thought Nutella was healthy because it has hazelnuts in it. My kids eat it all the time. Maybe I should rethink that.
Now I want a croissant. And Nutella to spread on it. Moving is hard. I don’t even know where to go to get either one of those things.
Big fat mood
Thats winning at adulting right there! I’m all for the Nutella life….and walking around aimlessly!
From my point of view, you’re only living life correctly.