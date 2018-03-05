by Quinn - Communication, open letter -

An Open Letter to Sleep

Dear Sleep,

Why do you elude me?

At 4am, when there is a minor rattle from the washing machine that in no sane and rational world would wake any normal person, why do you startle and desert me?

Why do you disappear in a clap of silent thunder at 6am when Maya decides to play hopscotch on my head?

Why do you vanish like fog and refuse to return, leaving me wild-eyed and desperate for a doze?

I love you! Come back to me and wrap me up. Sink me into a coma-like state until morning. Please let me stay with you for at least six hours straight. You don’t understand how much I need you!

When you abandon me in the barbaric hours of the morning, I spend the next day bouncing from sugar high to sugar high, from cup of tea to cup of coffee in an attempt to make it through the waking hours in something resembling a functional state. I spend the day on autopilot, daydreaming about wrapping myself in a plush throw and throwing myself on the couch like a human burrito.

But even more than this…

Why let me start dreams that you’re not willing to let me finish?

Dreamtease.

You seem willing to let me plod through the grimmest of dreams to the brutal and bitter end, so what about the good ones? You know I hate unsolved mysteries. Your habit of slowly unraveling intriguing storylines only to cut the fun short before I can find any resolution is mildly infuriating enough to deserve its own hashtag.

#MildlyInfuriating

Sleep, please let me love you.

Life sucks without you.

  1. iwannabealady March 5, 2018
    Reply

    Dreamteasing is the absolute worst. Sleep should be ashamed of himself. Let’s hope you get some requited love back soon.

    1. Quinn March 5, 2018
      Reply

      Thank you! Sleep SHOULD be ashamed!

  2. The V Pub March 5, 2018
    Reply

    Is there anything finer than a deep slumber? Well, maybe, but at times it is the best.

    1. Quinn March 5, 2018
      Reply

      When it’s needed, it feels like the loveliest thing in the world!

      1. The V Pub March 5, 2018
        Reply

        I was exhausted and wanted to sleep in on Saturday morning. I had the window open in my bedroom and a soft, cool breeze swept into the room Friday night into Saturday. Then, unceremoniously at 5:30AM on Saturday morning, the freaking hoard of turkeys across the street started their awful gobbling sound. No sleep for me!

        1. Quinn March 5, 2018
          Reply

          Considering how much I dislike the sound of turkeys gobbling, that sounds perfectly awful!! Poor turkeys. They’re so weird and ugly. It’s not their fault. But SHHHHH in the morning!

  3. curioussteph March 5, 2018
    Reply

    Naughty Sleep, playing hard to get. Just stop it. We all need our rests and dreams!

    1. Quinn March 5, 2018
      Reply

      Sleep is so slippery these days….!

  4. pyjamasandcrumpets March 5, 2018
    Reply

    I have this issue. Bar the cat playing hop scotch on my head thankfully! But then again I don’t have a cat playing hop scotch on my head so why can’t I sleep? I can’t even blame the cat!

    1. Quinn March 5, 2018
      Reply

      Hmmmm……. anxiety? Maybe we need lavender. Or ambien.

  5. Anthony March 5, 2018
    Reply

    I hope, this night you have the best sleep ever. I hope you have epic dreams that do not fade in the morning. I hope that you wake to the smell of coffee being made.

    1. Quinn March 5, 2018
      Reply

      Thank you! That sounds so lovely….

  6. Angela March 5, 2018
    Reply

    Wishing you a full nights sleep and if you do ever figure out the secret to six full hours be sure to share 🙂

  7. Enda Sheppard March 5, 2018
    Reply

    A silent clap of thunder. Great line that

  8. Mammy @ mammy's mayhem headquaters March 5, 2018
    Reply

    I feel so bad for you, I love my sleep but apparently its for the weak 😉

  9. Soul Gifts March 5, 2018
    Reply

    It’s an elusive, slippery beast !

  10. Soul Gifts March 6, 2018
    Reply

    Why not try this one night ? https://youtu.be/Ft-EuqFAMUg?list=PLfv7jfkrJKYRTPwkii64qx9hM12KPzhir

  11. amfeelingright March 6, 2018
    Reply

    If sleep answers, let me know…I need the answer too

