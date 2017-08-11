It’s Friday. Usually I post on Fridays, and today is no different except that today my post is on somebody else’s blog.
I’ve loved Lauren’s blog ever since I first read it. She’s written about her past, she’s written about mental health, struggles, inspiration, good days and bad days. She writes about her future (she’s pregnant!), and she does it all so beautifully and so honestly. Everything is personal and from the heart.
When she first asked me if I’d like to guest post I immediately said yes, but it took me a while to actually write the post I wanted to write. I knew I wanted to write about mental health, and I also knew I wanted to write something deeply personal. Something from the heart. A sort of It-Gets-Better for people who have similar struggles.
But it’s scary, right?
It’s scary writing about things you know some people won’t understand. Every time I sat down to write the post, I found myself writing about the reasons why I was going through such a rough time. I got mired in a Swamp of Sadness made up of largely irrelevant (to everyone but me) details about my past, and the post was so dark and depressing and not at all what I wanted to write.
It’s difficult, though.
It’s hard to write about both the past and mental health without feeling like you need to explain, and defend, and justify, when you can no more control or change what has already happened than you can control your dreams.
Finally, I scrapped what I’d written, started over, and got it all down. It’s not perfect, it’s probably not for the squeamish, but it’s extremely personal, and it’s from the heart.
You can find it here:
12 thoughts on “Cutting It Fine”
You are so brave to speak out about your experiences with anxiety, depression and self harm Quinn, well done you. I’m glad you’ve managed to channel your desire to cut into something more creative, and as you say, aesthetically pleasing. Sending you a big hug right now xx
You, my friend, are truly a gem of a person. I hate that you suffer (and have suffered) in such a way, but you have proven your strength in many ways; this post being one of them. I’m happy that you have found an outlet for your pain. It’s quite impressive really, the talent you have for the craft. I wish you all the happiness this world can offer and then some. <3
Always adore your writing. Your guest post, however, spoke deeply and directly to my heart. Beautiful written, authentically real, courageous through and through. Thank you gal for sharing!
Thank you for the kind words Quinn! <3 And thank you so much for guest posting! xxx
You are so brave in sharing your past so honestly, but also for taking the steps to allow your “future me” to blossom into your “present me.” Thank you for being here.
Oh Quinn <3 I love your heart.
You beautiful soul. WHY YOU GIVE ME GOOSEBUMPS! Quinn, you are an amazing artist, I am so blown away by you right now. I feel like anything I could write is just going to seem clumsy compared to this post, so I’ll just say, you are amazing.
So Beautifully written as always and from the heart as always! I want to thank you for talking about this because for the first time, I understand self harming! My sister used to and no matter how much she tried to explain why, I just didn’t get it! I tried to help her and I tried to make her stop but without understanding why it was hard not to get mad at her or threaten to tell our parents when she begged me not to! I get it now and my heart breaks to think she was going through this too! Thank You for being so strong and sharing this, I’m so glad you are in a better place with a healthier mind ❤️
Quinn, thank you for giving us so much of yourself. I balk at sharing a brief encounter with a woman for fear of how dorky/desperate/unsauve I will look, and you take what must look to you as a huge risk of judgement–worry not, for I will not judge you. I haven’t been you….I am not you.
Your honesty reminds me of an author who wrote a biweekly column on writing in The Toronto Star. Her life had had, and to this day continues to have, many ups and downs–from mental health issues to attempted suicide to marrying an inmate at a correctional facility who used writing to go straight–for a while. I kept her columns because they were full of raw honesty that most people can barely contemplate. Years later, she was giving a reading in a feminist bookstore. I went to meet her and tell her how much I appreciated her honesty. Even now, I pull out the columns to remind myself that writing is about baring your soul.
I think my writing style tends towards the mysterious because I often forget the details. Kind of like when I wrote about the woman with the tattoo and forgot to explain what it was. So, just in case you were curious her name is Susan Musgrave.
I want to say so much about your post, but I fear I am not articulate enough to say all that has crossed my mind. I may have to resort to point forms
I am glad you made it out of those dark times.
your paper art is amazing.
Scars are difficult, but the ones in plain sight are probably better than the ones nobody can see.
Having to answer about scars….I suppose that sucks. In university, I had a friend (who has long since disappeared from my orbit) whose mother had had an accident and was scarred around her eyes. She felt very self conscious about it. When I met her, even though I was told about it, I couldn’t understand what anyone was talking about. I didn’t see any scars. I was told not to stare, or ask about it. I wanted to stare because I couldn’t see them.
It is awesome that you can think about your future self and draw inspiration from her. She must continue to grow in strength and wisdom to be able to exert such force into the past.
Your writing, as ever, is rock solid.
I will continue to read with great enthusiasm.
Future self. Never thought of that. That is a good strategy. Do you make your own cards too? They look great!
🙏🏻 Quinn my love. You are so brave to share your your story, your wounds and your strength.
While I touched a bit on my history in my blog, I have still yet to be so vulnerable and put it all out there as delicately and boldly as you did. For a moment, I stopped reading but not because Of a trigger anymore but it was a moment where I shut my eyes and felt truly understood (ironically I found this to be beautiful). Your words hit me, the wanting to feel even if it was dancing blades across flesh. You understood something that I have struggled to put into words or express for many many years.
Thank you for being so bold, for being the beautiful soul that you are and making others feel empowered/not alone.
Here’s to you – my fellow strong warrior and to our white fading scars. Beautiful. Well done.
❤️
Also effing love your cards! I may need to persuade you into making one of me and my fluffy pack 😂❤️ you’re amazing future you!