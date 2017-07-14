I Need A Superstore

They say, ‘Music soothes the savage beast.’ Well I don’t know about that. You know what soothes me? Supermarkets.
I love supermarkets.
The bigger the better. I’ve touched on this before, but give me a Target, a Carrefour, or an Alcampo, and I can cheerfully wander the aisles for hours. Giant Tescos delight me. Retail parks make me unfathomably happy. Driving through Florida, with its repetitious beat of Walmart, Target, Petsmart and Toys R Us, filled me a joy I can’t possibly explain.
Apparently if you rub the nose of a shark it will flop over and bob upside down in a catatonic state for a few minutes. It’s known as ‘tonic immobility.’ Some scientists think it’s because the sensory pores on their noses get overstimulated. I feel like my experience walking through the doors of a particularly large Target is not unlike that of the shark. My brain just… switches off. I leave all my worries and concerns outside the store in an imaginary basket and enter a carefree space filled with spaghetti and suncream and cereal and stationery. I will go through each and every aisle trying on costumes, and floppy hats, and seasonal sunglasses, and kids’ shoes. I will read every card, examine every type of lead pencil. I look at the different bags of frozen peas with real and unfeigned interest (which is something I’m sure not a lot of people can say). If, after browsing the entire stock of a Carrefour, someone were to offer to take me to a different Carrefour, I would actually be excited. Yes, even though it’s probably the exact same stuff. Yes, even though I was just there.
I didn’t say it made sense.
I wouldn’t call myself a shopaholic. The purchasing part of the store experience is honestly the least interesting to me; I am practically allergic to queueing so even if I’ve picked up a couple of items, I usually put them back down if there’s any hint of a long line. Instead it’s the methodical, meticulous, mental notetaking of everything in the store that does it for me. It’s almost like a form of meditation.
Unfortunately, here in Ireland, there are no Carrefours. No Targets. No Walmarts, no Costcos, no Alcampos. Tesco is as big as it gets. To get my fix I have to go over to Madrid and visit Carrefour far more often than is reasonably required when all you need to buy is wine, rice, and tomate frito.
I am trying to plan out the next six months with a holiday to Spain factored in, and although obvously visiting family is the number one priority*, there will need to be a few big box meditation sessions thrown in, as well as a good bit of wine purchasing and restocking of general Spanish supplies. My knee is jigging up and down with anticipation even as I write this.
Am I alone in finding superstores soothing? Anybody have any suggestions for why it happens? Is it just the delight of knowing that if you really wanted, you could have a different kind of cereal every day of the week for about two and a half months?
And now I’m hungry.
I’m off to make some Spanish rice and pick out a bottle of red for later. It is Friday, after all.
Have a great weekend everyone!
*(*shifty eyes*)
7 thoughts on “I Need A Superstore”
I share your passion for “window shopping” through the aisles of our American megamarts. It’s gotten worse for me since I retired and have, now more than theoretically, all day to spend in a store. The only thing I found that comes close to the feeling is a session in a dollar store. Love it there so much I even called them “happiest place on Earth” in a post a few years ago. I may have to repost that. After I run down to the store of course.
Dollar stores are a close second for me! I’m glad I’m not the only one!!
(It’s actually, “music has charms to soothe a savage breast”. Not beast. Although confusing the two is understandable, as both have led to disasters at various times in my life. And there’s a “tonic immobility” joke in there too, obviously.)
I love those stores too! I particularly enjoy perusing the aisles of WalMart, providing as it does a very visual lesson in the industrial prowess of every country in the world other than America. It’s like a visit to China, but with more guns and better toilets!
Oh my god yes. Supermarkets and shopping in general soothe me. I especially like wandering through a clearance section to see if I can find awesome stuff.
Not only a different cereal for everyday of the week for two and a half months, different socks, shampoos, and snuggly blankets too! I have to say, Costco has always been a bit overwhelming for me. I do love me some Target therapy though. 😊
White feminist is hungry. Go to SuperValu.
I’m from Utah, home of big box marts, and I’m exactly the same as you. I may have already commented on your other post. I would always go to Harmon’s or Smith’s or Whole Foods if I was bored, lonely, depressed, it always made me feel better. Even if all I bought was a tea. There are no big stores here in central London though so I get excited to visit a big one any time we go out of town. It feels like home.