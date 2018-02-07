by Quinn - poem, Uncategorized -

A Gentle Reminder

 

Sometimes worry comes calling, and stresses abound,

And there’s too much to do, and yet time can’t be found,

And your stomach’s in knots, and your head is in bits,

And you’re starting to wonder if vodka’s the fix.

 

And your life has begun to feel slightly unglued,

And you can’t even seem to find two matching shoes,

And your top’s inside-out, and your plans are reversed,

And you start to suspect that you might have been cursed.

 

And if this has been you, (as indeed it’s been me),

And this feeling has left you completely at sea,

Just know that in this, there are many like you,

For at some point we all have felt anxious or blue.

 

But if you keep in mind that you are at heart good,

And you’re doing your best (as all good people should),

And you plant yourself firm when you’re desperate to flee-

You will find that it passes,

Eventually.

 

  1. Dangerspouse February 7, 2018
    Reply

    I…I can’t think of anything snarky to say. That was lovely. Damn you.

    1. Quinn February 7, 2018
      Reply

      The highest of compliments! Ha!

      1. Dangerspouse February 7, 2018
        Reply

        You ruined it with the “Ha!”

        Well done 🙂

  2. endardoo February 7, 2018
    Reply

    Plant yourself form. Indeed. Nice one

  3. Angela February 7, 2018
    Reply

    Today this was needed and lovely 🙂

  4. pyjamasandcrumpets February 7, 2018
    Reply

    There are days and times when I need to remember this… Well Done!

  5. Jennifer Balink February 7, 2018
    Reply

    I love this. I love, love, love it. Thank you.

  6. violetonlineisonline February 7, 2018
    Reply

    very nice poetry! and helpful too…

  7. curioussteph February 7, 2018
    Reply

    Thank you. Love both the message and the easy rhyming flow–so inviting!

  8. A Gentle Reminder – When Do I Get The Manual? – Travel Inspire Connect February 7, 2018
    Reply

  9. Eunice February 7, 2018
    Reply

    A great poem and very topical, I love it 🙂

  10. Annie Rosenbush February 7, 2018
    Reply

    Don’t die on me. Classist.

  11. Emelie Samuelson (@AwkwardlyAlive) February 8, 2018
    Reply

    …have you been inside of my brain again?

