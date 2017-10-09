16 thoughts on “Et Tu, Brute?

  1. First and foremost, congratulations on your award. You definitely deserve it–and it is always nice to have a physical reminder of how great you are.

    As for putting these two posts together…..can’t really blame you. I’ve done it myself. Sometimes, there is so much to write about. Of course the opposite is also true—sometimes there is nothing to write about.

    Congratulations again.

    Reply

  2. If I could do that, 6x/morning would be my routine too.

    VERY funny entry! Almost every pet owner seems to do a “my (cat/dog/tapir) made a list…” post eventually, but they’re almost always hackneyed and stale, near carbon copies of the millions that came before. But yours was refreshingly original, even avoiding the almost obligatory use of “pussy” as a double-entente (something I’ve never, ever been able to avoid myself). Loved it.

    Congrats on the blog award! Er…how many people on the 9 square kilometer rock of yours DO blog, by the way? Oh well, regardless, it was well deserved 🙂

    Reply

  5. The Samaritians:
    Free phone: 116 123
    Text: 087 260 9090
    Aware (Depression & Anxiety)
    1980 303 302
    National Suicide Helpline (Pieta House)
    1800 247 247
    Irish Advocacy Network (Peer advocacy in mental health)
    01 872 8684
    Pieta House (Suicide & self-harm)
    01 623 5606
    IACP (Counselling & Psychotherapy)
    01 230 3536
    Shine: (Supporting people affected by mental ill health)
    01 860 1620

    Reply

  6. Congratulations! Falling Half in Love is a terrific tale and worthy of recognition, as everything you write is.
    Oscar also is quite worthy of recognition and I sincerely hope you pet his tummy whenever requested. A true male through and through. The best ones of us don’t say much but it comes from the heart. And the tummy.

    Reply

  8. have 2 cats myself, siblings, now 19 years. I think your translations worked admirably! Cheers to you, the cats on their operations, and congratulations on your award!

    Reply

  12. That is so awesome that you won an award for for that piece!! Congrats, my friend.

    So did you intentionally give the kitties this survey before their surgeries? Are you planning on giving one post surgery as well?

    Reply

  14. Hey Quinn,

    Congratulations to the award for finding you 🙂

    I am intrigued to ask who the ‘other human’ that Maya and Oscar refer to. I am secretly hoping that it is not a love interest, as I secretly (umm guess not anymore) have a crush on you! While I know it is too fantastical for it to come true, I still like to dream on 🙂

    Coming back to reality, amazingly funny post. Absolutely loved it!

    Regards
    Walker

    Reply

  15. Congrats again! Pet owners always seem to insist that their pets have personalities and characteristics but I’ve never understood that. But there’s something about this post, how you capture their behaviors, and even create unique writing styles for them, that makes me think that this just might actually be true!

    Reply

Leave a Reply