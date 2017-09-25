This morning, on one of my usual routes, I passed a lady in a scarf and a quilted jacket (the distinctive markings of a tourist, since the sun was shining today and the natives were all taking the opportunity to wear t-shirts in the 20°C heat*) snapping a photo of a bar. I pass this place multiple times a month, and rarely give it a moment’s thought. It’s a small, picturesque pub with stone walls and hanging baskets dripping with flowers. It squats serenely between an unremarkable shop and a nondescript building that is so eminently forgettable I can’t even remember enough about it to tell you what it is.
Anyway, my point is, it’s a pub. Just a pub. There are plenty like it in Dublin. Old man pubs with stained glass and dark interiors and velvet, studded stools. They smell of well-worn wood and old pints of beer, and have a lingering atmosphere of throaty laughs and shared secrets.
Dublin is CRAMMED with these places. Actually, Ireland in general has more pubs than you might consider strictly necessary. We have over 7,193 pubs – that doesn’t include other establishments that provide alcoholic beverages like off-licences and hotel bars – in a country of 84,421 km². The village of Liscannor in county Clare has a population of only 129 people, and it has five pubs. FIVE. That’s one pub for every 26 residents.
And somehow, they stay in business.
Anyway, I digress.
All this to say, Dublin has its fair share of pubs. Many of them are the stone-walled, hanging-basket variety. Almost all of them have the Irish Pub™ vibe about them once you’re in the door. If you were to take a photo of every pub in Ireland you’d go through memory cards like any decent person goes through Tayto crisps.
I thought about this as I turned the corner and drove past Christ Church Cathedral. Open-mouthed tourists in brightly coloured clothing surrounded it, their faces wearing that familiar expression of people unaccustomed to viewing buildings from round about 1000AD. I drove on down Dame Street, passing Dublin Castle (built over 800 years ago) and thought about how little I actually consider these things.
It’s difficult to see your home country through the eyes of a stranger.
When I visit America, this is one of the things that strikes me the hardest about the place, this unrelenting newness. Everything feels relatively temporary. So many of the houses I’ve seen there – with the exception of the beautiful redbricks in Boston – are made of wood, whereas in Ireland the houses are almost exclusively built of stone or brick. In America, everything is new. Even the buildings that Americans consider to be old are pretty new. When I hear anyone talk about anything “old” in America, all I hear in my head is that quote from Clueless:
“Isn’t my house classic? The columns date all the way back to 1972!”
The landscape is incredible, changing dramatically depending on where you are in the country, and yet there’s nothing man-made that anchors you in the past. Nothing like the round tower of Glendalough, which has stood in Wicklow silently surveying the slowly changing landscape since the 6th century. Nothing like the passage tomb at Newgrange, built around 3200BC, decorated with celtic spirals and symbols, with the chamber that was built to be fully illuminated only on the day of the solstice. These edifices have stood firm for an unfathomably long time. They have been silent witnesses to generations of people living, and dying, and living, and dying, and living. They have weathered storms and stood firm against invasions and cold snaps and buffeting winds. Some have had to be repaired in the relatively recent past – we can’t begrudge them that after thousands of years – and today people with large cameras and plastic ponchos travel to marvel at them, slack-jawed.
And I drive past them without blinking.
So I’ve decided to make a bucket list. It will only be a Dublin bucket list, to start with. Instead of doing my best to hit up every brunch spot in Dublin and try every possible variation of Eggs Benedict (they’re SO GOOD THOUGH), I’m going to draw up a list of the top tourist attractions in Dublin and see if I can see my city through new eyes. I’m going to unironically do some of the very things I usually roll my eyes at.
And I’ll write all about it when I do, let you know what’s worth it when/if you visit this tiny corner of the world.
What sort of tourist traps have you avoided in your own town? Is there anything you know you should visit but just… haven’t? What is your hometown famous for? How many pubs does it keep in business? This inquiring mind wants to know!
*68°F for those in the Wesht. WHAT A DAY!
25 thoughts on “Seeing My City Through New Eyes”
The biggest draw for my hometown is the university- Virginia Tech to be precise. It’s a cool place to live, especially when school’s out for the summer (students suck; especially when there’s 30,000).
This is a pretty cool idea. I can’t wait to see what all Dublin has to offer!
I have heard of Virginia Tech! Although not for a positive reason… That’s the bad thing about global news – you never hear anything for a positive reason!
30,000 students!!! Woah.
Well here’s a positive for ya: about a year ago, Tech started a pilot program of delivering burritos via drones! The future is now!!
My hometown is famous for horses, tobacco, and bourbon. It was the starting point for the Lewis and Clark expedition to Iregon. It’s the home of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby. But my favorite local attraction is quite old, millions of years, and has been utilized by indigenous people for 1000’s of years: Mammoth Cave National Park. Yes, the America people see when visiting is relatively new, compared to other parts of the world. But that’s ok. It’s still beautiful. When out of view of the suburban strip malls. If I were to recommend places to see hear to a newbie, cities would be the last places I’d advise.
Those are pretty old school cool things to be famous for! That national park sounds amazing – when I visited Sequoia National Park that was pretty awe-inspiring, those trees are incredible! – I’ll have to look it up. I wasn’t being negative about America, the landscapes you have there are like no other! Also I have a soft spot for the weirdness of strip malls. Haha!
Hahaha! I despise strip malls and all things suburbia. To me, it blights the countryside. Is what it is though. Part of what makes the US the US, I suppose. 😃
I came over to Ireland for the very first time last October, and even though I only passed through Dublin on a coach I was very impressed with the very small bit of it I saw. It’s now on my bucket list for a proper visit so I’ll look forward to reading your personal recommendations of tourist attractions 🙂
It’s a very odd little city but I love it. It’s certainly no international metropolis! But it wants to be? And sometimes thinks it is!
This is great – it’s so easy to miss what’s right under our nose!
So easy. I think when you live somewhere it’s easy just to get caught up in your life and disengage from the “Things To See/Do”…
This is my new favourite thing to do!!!!!!! When I was running ALL THE TIME I saw more of my town than I had ever seen in my whole live and I kinda like it!
I’m not sure how many pubs there are in my town, is there a site you can check? Or should I visit them all?
My town, Stirling, is famous for a big, old castle, for William Wallace and for hosting a battleground where Scotland beat England a while back … that’s really all I can think off of the top of my head! I can’t wait to learn more about Your fine city, I have to admit whenever I visit I usually end up in a pub.. or two myself!
There’s definitely a register in Ireland, but I think even if there’s a register there too you should still visit them all! I love a good castle. Is it a good castle? Sounds like a pretty great town!
That could be a challenge, visit every pub in your hometown!!!
It’s big, quite pretty and you can dress up in period outfits…does that make it a good castle?
I hope you find something beautiful you never realized was that beautiful. And if everything else on your list pales by the expectation (excepting the eggs benedicts of course), it will have all be worth it. If everyone around me was completely honest, they would all agree that nothing here is worth that amount of time and I’m in one of the older towns in Ametica. The problem is that even really, really old here is maybe 400 years old. That’s hard to compete with monuments built in years than end in BC. Although we do have some nifty natural wonders.
Your natural wonders are more than nifty! And I love how dramatic the change is! We drove from LA to Vegas and honestly, driving through Mammoth Lakes and then, a day later, Death Valley was a strange experience! I think there’s something nice about the native Americans tracking their way across the country leaving no trace behind them – sort of eco-friendly before it was cool! – but it’s interesting for Irish people because we’re surrounded by that stuff here. It’s everywhere you look, almost!
Isn’t it weird how you forget to visit places near home? We missed so much in Oxford and there were tourists everywhere. I’m hoping we’ll do better in the new place. Mostly I do touristy stuff if friends are visiting as I need to entertain them.
I feel you should include your brunch places in your bucket list. After all if you’re playing tourist you need to keep your strength up!
Even when people visit I tend to steer clear of the tourist traps… there’s something deeply uncool about visiting the places thronged with tourists, even though realistically the tourists are all there for a reason!
And maybe you’re right. Brunch is very important after all.
I know what you mean. Being from Los Angeles I sort of used to take for granted what people find interesting and appealing about my city. I try not to overlook and appreciate the nice things. (Not Hollywood Blvd though. That place is terrible.)
Hollywood Blvd was… a strange place. I feel like I met more mentally ill people on that single street than I had the whole rest of the year. It made me sad. Griffith Observatory is really cool though! And that Venice part! Los Angeles, by the way, had some EPIC brunch spots!
Discovering your own place is a great concept! I truly believe that travelling is a state of mind and one doesn’t need to go far to experience sth new. I once read an interesting book about Oxford from a perspective of a local. He focuses on the places, people and stories that don’t belong to the mainstream tourist discourse. Good read but unfortunately I can’t remember the title ;(.
Hmmm if you think of it let me know! I’ve never been to Oxford but it really sounds sort of enchanting. Might have to take a trip at some stage! Everyone seems to love it there!
We have seen more of our home state taking our overseas visitors around than when we ‘just live’ here. Ireland fits into Australia about 90 times just to give you a bit of a comparison! https://au.pinterest.com/pin/39406565460598526/ Sth Australia, where I live, is located where Japan is on this interesting map 🙂
For white people, It’s a young country, having been settled as a penal colony by the Brits back in the late 1700’s. For our indigenous brothers and sisters it is ancient. But they did not build structures – they lived on the land, breathed the land, were at one with it. Australia is HUGE – it has deserts, mountains, rainforests, snow country …. to name just a few. We have travelled around it a lot, but still have so much more to see 🙂 In our home state, we are famous for our vineyards – the Barossa Valley, Clare Valley, McClaren Vale are within easy travel distance for us (just an hour or two) and we have been many times to all. Kangaroo Island, just a hop, skip and a jump across from Adelaide, where I live, is unique in so many ways. We have many wondrous places to visit. You should. Or, conversely, you can do some armchair visiting via my blog – under the category of Road Trips is where you will find lots of pics 🙂
Woah! I find that Aboriginal (and Native American) way of life so interesting, because they lived for such a long time with such a respectful relationship with nature and the land. Pretty impressive! I’m almost intimidated by the size of Australia, it seems that most people who go there visit the same handful of places, but it’s hard to visit any more than that if you’re just there for a holiday!
Kangaroo Island sounds GREAT! I’m going to go read through your road trips now!
I hope you enjoy the armchair travel 🙂 There’s lots of different ways to see this place. Some take working holidays, or go backpacking, travel by road … but you can’t possibly see much in one or two short holidays.
I love Dublin! I was down on Wednesday last week for an event and hadn’t been past the GPO in a while, it struck me how much history is attached to it and the beauty of the stonework. I also adore Paris and literally had my mouth wide open a few weeks ago in Capri & Sorrento!
Great post, and so glad you’ve rediscovered a love of your city!