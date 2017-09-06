Thoughts On… Death

I remember my first dead body.
That makes me sound like a serial killer. Let me rephrase.
I remember seeing my first dead body.
It was my maternal grandmother’s – my Yaya’s – and she was lying in a coffin with white satin lining. It was propped up, almost standing to face those coming to pay their respects, and she was pale. Unnaturally pale. Much paler than I had ever seen her. Her expression was serious, her mouth turned down at the sides. There was no joy in her face at all, which was very unlike her. She was a woman who was always smiling, always laughing, always trying – like a stereotypical grandmother from a storybook – to feed you delicious food until you burst at the seams.
She was a woman who was always shuffling around the kitchen, or fanning herself with her abanico as she leaned back, out of breath from laughing, sighing “Ay!”
She was a woman who always took the time to pin a brooch to her breast and put lipstick on before going out, who always sprayed herself with perfume and made sure each blonde curl was in place, and who had a faith in God that stayed with her even after hope had been abandoned.
Now she lay, silent and still, in a box behind glass; an unsettlingly strange and wrinkled doll in a building of tears and heartbreak. She no longer looked like herself. She was missing that spark that made her her. This wasn’t my Yaya, this wasn’t the woman who would envelop me in her arms and kiss me over and over again until I wriggled away laughing. This was a husk. A shell. This was the discarded coccoon of a life well-lived, of a woman well-loved.
Death frightens me.
Life frightens me.
It frightens me how fragile we all are. It frightens me that we go through life as thin-skinned human popsicles made of nothing more than a pinch of star dust and earth, brought together and animated by an ember of life.
And when that ember is extinguished or extinguishes itself, leaving behind the curling smoke of memories and loss in its wake, it can be suffocating. The after-effects of the end of a life can feel like your heart is in a vice, and every thought of the person you loved and lost is a turn of the screw.
Death is something that enters into all our lives, and it visits more often the older we get. We like to ignore it, skirt around it, pretend it won’t touch us with its long, cold fingers, but it does. It will. It is unavoidable.
When it will come to us is largely unpredictable. It can slip in and out of our lives at any time. As we grow older, we become more aware of its presence; we look over our shoulder every so often and do things that we hope will make death pass over us, at least until we are old and infirm. We stop smoking, we exercise, we eat healthy food. We become more risk averse. We understand the full weight of life. If we’re lucky, we accumulate loved ones and experiences and hobbies and passions that we don’t want to say goodbye to, and so we shrink back when we feel death nearby.
Don’t pick me. Don’t pick us.
We support our friends in their times of grief. We cry with them, because we know the pain. We may not feel their loss, but we feel their suffering. We read terrible, tragic stories about strangers and feel sorrow, but also relief; glad that it didn’t happen to anyone we know, glad that it happened to someone else, somewhere else. No matter that their grief is just as profound, just as crushing as it would have been for us.
Death is busy elsewhere, and we have the audacity to feel safe in its absence.
There is a unique and precious freedom that comes before we learn about mortality. As children, we exhibit a recklessness that we lose around the same time we begin to comprehend the concept of consequences. Even though this is obviously an important part of growing up, I’m starting to think we could all do with adding back a little of our childhood bravery. I know I could. After all, we don’t know when death will come to call.
Is there anything to be gained by dreading it the way we do? Is there anything to be gained by pressing ourselves against the wall, hoping to make ourselves invisible?
I’m not suggesting we all go BASE jumping in the morning.
I’m not suggesting we start a diet consisting solely of donuts*.
I’m just wondering out loud whether we – I – should live a little less fearfully. There are things I haven’t done yet because a thin, reedy voice in the back of my head makes it its mission to spook me every time I think about them too hard. If I talk myself out of things I wish I had the courage to try, am I really living my life to the fullest? I can’t keep putting things off for an indeterminate ‘someday’ when I don’t know how many somedays I have left. I should make the somedays today.
And so should you.
I hope that when death comes for me, I have lived a long and full life. I hope that like my Yaya, I leave behind memories of love and laughter, good food and good company. I hope that like her I have time to say goodbye to those I love, and that I face it with courage and acceptance. I hope, but I don’t know.
So in the meantime, I’m going to try to live fearlessly… or at least, less fearfully.
Same same, but different.
*Although how delicious would that be?
14 thoughts on “Thoughts On… Death”
I heard something similar on Radio 4 on the way to work this morning. Perhaps somebody is trying to tell me something…!
I remember going on, and loving what I remember calling “death slides” as a kid. I tried going on one a few years ago and couldn’t push myself over the top as it didn’t make sense to me that I wouldn’t break on the way down, even with all evidence to the contrary. Being small is so much better you just know that you can do everything!
I think feeding people up is a grandmother thing. I remember mine being appalled if we couldn’t eat dessert after all we were “growing” well into our twenties!
Death doesn’t frighten me at all but a SLOW DEATH terrifies me.
I agree – you need to live life to the fullest! And yes, donut diets would be AWESOME!
Yes, be fearless but not reckless Life should be lived with abandon but not at the expense of abandoning life. Had I only figured that out 40 years ago. I wish I could blame it on the donut diet but in truth it was probably too much base jumping (or equivalent).
I’ve never seen one before….I’ve been to funerals, open casket…I just can’t bring myself to take that walk up there ya know. I also hate to be reminded of my mortality. I fancy myself a really well behaved vampire
https://damngirlgetyourshittogether.com/
I don’t fear death, but it isn’t due to lack of fear itself; more so the fact that I try not to think about it too much because, ya’ know, depression and shit. My experience with death has been very limited. Yes, I’ve lost loved ones, but I have only been to one funeral- for my paternal grandmother. At said funeral, extended family I didn’t even know came from out of state and started a fist fight in the lobby of the funeral home over where her body should be buried. I don’t think I will be going to any more funerals if I can help it… they seem to bring the worst out in people.
My thoughts have been turning a lot more to death this past year, since we lost our young nephew to a sudden illness at Christmas. I don’t fear death, only living as my sister does having lost her child. And I fear what would happen to my own young family if I were to go too soon.
I went to a funeral recently and when the family spoke it was about how professional and loyal this person was. It made me start to think of how I want to be remembered and what people will say about me when the time comes. That is what is important to me now. So I am living ….every day. I’m doing things that scare me…not base jumping, but just new adventures. And I’m laughing as often as I can…and teaching my kids to do the same xxx
A couple of thoughts
You used the word “should.” A couple of my friends always chided me by saying that should was nice word, but didn’t mean anything. Abandon should and do it.
Second
Live. Live like you mean it. This isn’t about risk, but rather, enjoy every moment. While I wouldn’t want you risking your life, risking your comfort zone is probably not as bad. I don’t know what you have in mind, but think this way
laugh when you want, not when someone tells you.
applaud when you think something deserves your applause
Don’t go on a donut diet, but do find food you love and enjoy it
love your own voice
love your own opinion
love your thoughts, your feelings and your perspective
If you want to do something, do it.
Do it for yourself.
A philosophical post today. I used to be terrified of death when I was younger. Over the decades I have learnt to let go of the fear and replace it with an acceptance. To walk through the grief of losses treasuring the memories and gifts of lives lived – to the best each person was able to live it. And always with the comforting knowledge that it is but a door into the next realm 🙂
Pretty great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly loved surfing around your weblog posts. After all I will be subscribing on your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!|
The paragraph about living fearlessly…100% this.