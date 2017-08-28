Clumsy Is as Clumsy Does

I am astonishingly clumsy.
I know people often say things like that. They laugh and say “Ooh, I’m such a klutz!” and it’s endearing in a kooky kind of way. Often what they mean is that they dropped their pen a couple of days ago, or they spilled coffee on the table when they put their mug down a little too vigorously.
I am not the endearing, kooky kind of clumsy. I am the full-on, disaster-waiting-to-happen, miracle-I-haven’t-broken-bones-yet, guaranteed-public-humiliation kind of clumsy.
Last month, I was in town chatting with a friend when I tripped. I didn’t trip on the pavement, or on a broken cobblestone. I didn’t even trip on the sneaky leg of an English spy in a bowler hat, hiding behind a newspaper, trying to keep me from accidentally stumbling onto the scene of an international investigation.
I tripped on my own foot.
The toe of my left boot managed to catch the heel of my right foot and I stumbled forward at an angle no human is capable of holding for very long. In an excruciatingly protracted series of movements, I tried valiantly to regain my footing. My friend, startled by my sudden lunge forward, put out her arms to catch me. I caught myself for a fraction of a second – and my friend sighed and pulled back, relieved – before barrelling forward for the second act. Finally, my feet admitted defeat and I hit the tarmac in a hard but almost graceful gliding motion.
Note I said almost.
Once I regained the breath that had been knocked out of me, I rolled over onto my back, laughing. A woman who had been passing by was standing over me with a hand pressed to her chest, her mouth a silent O of horror. My friend, eyes wide, was laughing with a hand over her mouth, which is generally accepted to be the polite way to show you’re concerned but also highly entertained.
The strange woman stepped forward, her handbag swinging from her elbow, and said, “Oh my God, are you alright?”
The last time a stranger asked that of me it was a different woman, with a different handbag, bending over me as I got sick in the gutter at 4am after having had several too many. I briefly considered the fact that strangers only ever use this particular phrase when they are appalled by what they are witnessing.
I thanked her and brushed myself off and reassured everybody that I was fine. I was! I was fine. Only my thigh and my elbow and my ego were grazed in the fall.
Fast forward to a couple of days ago as I sat at the LUAS stop.
As is my habit, I tucked one Adidas Superstar up underneath me on the bench as I waited, listening to music on my phone. As the LUAS pulled up, I took a stride towards it and immediately faceplanted in a perfect arc. This time there was no protracted slow-motion experience. This time I was sitting one moment, and face to the concrete the next.
The aglet of my shoelace had caught in one of the drainage holes of the bench.
Every passenger on the LUAS stared at me through the windows. A girl who had been waiting with me stepped forward before I even knew what had happened. She deftly unhooked me from the bench, leaving me feeling like a salmon who had just had a lucky interaction with a catch-and-release fisherman.
“There you go!” She said cheerfully as she popped the aglet out through the hole. “These things happen!”
“Thanks,” I said. I didn’t bother to explain that these things happen to me with alarming frequency.
I limped onto the LUAS and walked past the many silently staring passengers with my shoelace dragging behind me. No bruises this time. My immunity is building.
These things are bound to keep happening to me. I know it. I accept it.
I can only hope that eventually, I will stop feeling shame.
I will have been innoculated by experience.
8 thoughts on “Clumsy Is as Clumsy Does”
We are one in the same in this regard. Really. I constantly tell Fella that I’m in desperate need of a human bubble before something serious happens.
Most recently, we were out walking the doggos as you do… One second, I’m happily trailing my pup with her leash in one hand, and a doggie bag (not the good kind) in the other, when all of a sudden, my ankle twists, and my whole body is being thrown to one side. Luckily, it was the side with nicely manicured, spongy grass. But in an effort to not land on the hard leash, I instead landed, face first into the tied up bag of poo that had fallen out of my hand while trying to catch myself. I too, had to roll over and have a giggle fit, only I didn’t have a woman hover over me to see if I was okay; I had my pupper and her very enthusiastic kisses telling me that she loved me despite my poor walking abilities. 🙂
You may not be endearingly clumsy but you with certainty have much charm in so much else. And you got at least one endearing story our of it. Oh. Was I being presumptuous in specifying “at least?”
Oh Quinn I feel your pain! I have more tumbles than my one year old niece.
I actually thought there was something seriously wrong with me for a while. My most embarrassing fall was at the 1 mile marker of my first half marathon I don’t even know what I tripped over (air?) but after flying for a bit I landed with my head wedged under a parked car and 12 more miles to run with holes in the knees of my trousers! FYI grazed skin and sweat stings!!!!!
I just remembered another time I was getting off the train and my heel of my right shoe got stuck inside my left shoe sending me flying, before I could separate my feet and get up the train doors had closed and was hurtling its way to next station!
Thanks for making me feel ‘normal’ 😝 Hopefully you have no more face planting for a while 🤕
Oh man, I can relate. Except for me it’s managing to turn over on my ankle no matter how low a heel I’m wearing!
Hey I mean, at least you own it like a bad-ass. Laugh it off, walk it off, there’s way more dignity in that then in those people (me) who try to pretend it never happened, and that we just always move around like we’re either from the Ministry of Silly Walks or our legs suffer from phantom limb syndrome. If you can’t be graceful in motion, be graceful in attitude.
You know what an anglet is. That’s cool….my 5 yr old just slipped and fell on her face as she always does and then blamed her brother…perhaps one day she willl learn to handle it with your confidence and sass. I have to go and break that thing up she is ready to bite him.
Sorry. Aglet. Word is not used enough
Its super fun to have some quirk or habit or trait that is meant to be all girlish and whimsical, but on you, it is just a monster of ridiculousness lol I have night terrors. I am not whimpering and waking up with sweat running down into my perky cleavage and being like “ooooo hold me, I’m frightened” I’m like ” AHHHHHHH FUCKING CRAB CAKES ARE EATING ME! FUCK YOU! I WILL KICK THE CRAB CAKES!” It’s not cute, its not girlish lol Love you Quinny! ( can I call you Quinny?)
https://damngirlgetyourshittogether.com/