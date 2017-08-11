It’s Friday. Usually I post on Fridays, and today is no different except that today my post is on somebody else’s blog.
I’ve loved Lauren’s blog ever since I first read it. She’s written about her past, she’s written about mental health, struggles, inspiration, good days and bad days. She writes about her future (she’s pregnant!), and she does it all so beautifully and so honestly. Everything is personal and from the heart.
When she first asked me if I’d like to guest post I immediately said yes, but it took me a while to actually write the post I wanted to write. I knew I wanted to write about mental health, and I also knew I wanted to write something deeply personal. Something from the heart. A sort of It-Gets-Better for people who have similar struggles.
But it’s scary, right?
It’s scary writing about things you know some people won’t understand. Every time I sat down to write the post, I found myself writing about the reasons why I was going through such a rough time. I got mired in a Swamp of Sadness made up of largely irrelevant (to everyone but me) details about my past, and the post was so dark and depressing and not at all what I wanted to write.
It’s difficult, though.
It’s hard to write about both the past and mental health without feeling like you need to explain, and defend, and justify, when you can no more control or change what has already happened than you can control your dreams.
Finally, I scrapped what I’d written, started over, and got it all down. It’s not perfect, it’s probably not for the squeamish, but it’s extremely personal, and it’s from the heart.
You can find it here:
7 thoughts on “Cutting It Fine”
You are so brave to speak out about your experiences with anxiety, depression and self harm Quinn, well done you. I’m glad you’ve managed to channel your desire to cut into something more creative, and as you say, aesthetically pleasing. Sending you a big hug right now xx
You, my friend, are truly a gem of a person. I hate that you suffer (and have suffered) in such a way, but you have proven your strength in many ways; this post being one of them. I’m happy that you have found an outlet for your pain. It’s quite impressive really, the talent you have for the craft. I wish you all the happiness this world can offer and then some. <3
Always adore your writing. Your guest post, however, spoke deeply and directly to my heart. Beautiful written, authentically real, courageous through and through. Thank you gal for sharing!
Thank you for the kind words Quinn! <3 And thank you so much for guest posting! xxx
You are so brave in sharing your past so honestly, but also for taking the steps to allow your “future me” to blossom into your “present me.” Thank you for being here.
Oh Quinn <3 I love your heart.
You beautiful soul. WHY YOU GIVE ME GOOSEBUMPS! Quinn, you are an amazing artist, I am so blown away by you right now. I feel like anything I could write is just going to seem clumsy compared to this post, so I’ll just say, you are amazing.
