This morning I got up at 4.45am, a time that I’m sure you’ll agree should be exclusively reserved for extenuating circumstances and trips to the airport.

This was an extenuating circumstance.

My friend and I, bleary-eyed, slumped into the car and headed off on a two hour drive to Rosslare Port, where we drove straight onto the waiting ferry for Wales. Two cold hash browns, four badly poached eggs and three hours of interrupted napping later we finally arrived on the shores of Pembroke, Wales. We drove off the ferry, swung back around to the departures terminal, and waited for our contact to meet us at the agreed location.

She arrived right on time in a large silver SUV. Parking alongside us, she initiated the handover. When it was done, we said our goodbyes and drove around to the line for the ferry. As we were waved back on, the cardeck hand looked in the window and burst out laughing. He must not have been used to people getting off the ferry only to get right back on again without so much as having had lunch.

“You two again! Back already?!”

We left the precious cargo on the back seat, covered in a nondescript grey blanket. A fretful four hours passed, with more bad food and what seemed like thousands of screaming children*.

As we neared land, we anxiously milled around the large metal door to the car deck with other preoccupied passengers. The door swung open and we dashed down to the car to check on the cargo. Two hours later we arrived back home; we were exhausted but excited. We’d made it. We were home. All of us.

Which is to say that today, two kittens joined the household. They are small, and soft, and Welsh. They are excellent travelers and very well behaved. One of them purrs like a small furry engine. The other thinks zippers are fascinating. They will be photographed extensively over the next few days, but for now…

This post has been brought to you by three hours of sleep and a coffee.

*Apparently ferries are a populated paradise for anyone from the ages of 2 up to 7. Bonus points for screaming incoherently about ninja ballet and superpowers that are arbitrarily bestowed and just as arbitrarily rescinded.