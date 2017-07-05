The Blog Went Boom

Last night, as I lazily clicked my way through a WordPress wormhole, I decided at the convenient hour of 1am that it was as good time as any to switch over to self-hosting. I popped gummy bears into my mouth until there was more sugar than blood in my veins, and then without giving it too much thought (this will become evident in a moment), I signed up for 12 months with Siteground.
Here are the things I did not consider before pulling the trigger:
- There are many things that might be recommended activities for 1am – having a gin & tonic, dancing to terrible music, getting into a deep and meaningful conversation with a close friend, having sex, eating horribly unhealthy food – but switching to self-hosting is not one of them.
- I had no idea what I was doing.
- I don’t have a laptop, I have a chromebook, and so can’t actually run any programs or plugins at the moment.
- I’m not in a position to be buying a new laptop anytime soon.
- I had no idea what I was doing.
- Would have really been a great idea to have done some reading before jumping in both feet first, true to form.
- I had no idea what I was doing.
So.
I nuked my blog into a billion wordpressy pieces in a matter of minutes. Before I knew it, it had completely disappeared only to be replaced by a privacy error.
Excellent.
Three conversations with tech support later, they assured me that in the morning I would be switched over and privacy-error free. Everything would have returned to normal! It would be fine!
It was not fine.
I woke up in the morning and the privacy error was gone, yes, but now my blog had disappeared entirely and what was once my paradise of blog posts was now an empty default blog theme with a smug succulent in the header image, laughing at me.
I went back to tech support, starting to feel that familiar gnawing panic of having bitten off more than I could chew. A nice man talked me down from my freak-out and led me through the process step by step until I was back at what you see now; almost all of it, put back together in a haphazard way. Then he said what I can only assume is the virtual tech support version of a pat on the hand and a ‘there, there now.’ He said:
“I know it seems a little hard to do – I myself when I did it the first time, it was extremely hard for me as well – but do not hurry, and I believe you will do it and will work like a charm!”
Feeling boosted by this random stranger’s belief in my extremely limited abilities, I thanked him.
“I wish you all the great things, Quinn!” He said then. “Have a happy, wonderful and great time ahead of you!”
I mean…
The whole ordeal was almost worth it just for the tech support alone.
12 thoughts on “The Blog Went Boom”
I wondered where you’d gone! I tried several times to leave a comment on your last post but all I got was an ‘oops, this page no longer exists’ message, the same when I tried to access any of your previous posts. It’s good to see you back anyway 🙂
Thanks Eunice! Does it look normal-ish from your end now? Yeah, it was a process. There was a spoonful of blind panic, a dollop of self-loathing and a sprinkling of serious stress involved but I think I’m almost there! Now if I could just get my likes back…..
I was wondering what was going on… I noticed the change in your name on my reader, but didn’t think much of it. Congrats… (I think)? Hope you are able to figure everything out soon.
So why the switch?
Okay I can no longer like comments and I don’t like (he he) that. Goddammit. Why the switch… well let’s see… I was sleep-deprived and on a sugar high and I just got carried away with myself!
Really, there was no actual reasoning behind it. It was a mix of being online at 1am and thinking it’s something I should do. Oh! And there was a sale on. Deadly combination.
I also don’t like that I can’t like your posts (other than on reader; it’s not the same), but I didn’t want to complain about you new life change…
I feel like certain things might take me a few days to figure out… Good thing we’re coming up to the weekend!
Oh no! You poor thing that must have been really stressful!
I’m glad you didn’t lose all your follows. We’ll be here as you build your blog back up! 😀
Thank you Josy! Typical me. As Scrubs said when I told him, “The enemy of good is ‘better'” … Just couldn’t leave well enough alone! If I could roll my eyes any more at myself they would fall right out of my head…
Oh how terrible Quinn! I have changed my theme exactly once and that was daunting without it being self-hosted. I was so afraid of exactly what you mention happening. In a few months I will be on year 4 here of blogging and the thought of losing some, or all of it is not a happy thought. However I hope it does all you hope in self-hosting. I still go both ways on it, and I still don’t quite understand the reasons for it. Mine is so niche as well that I am not sure it would really matter!
I don’t even know why I did it, to be honest. I actually tried to cancel it as soon as I had spent the money but, you know, those people with their retention metrics are impossible to get past and now it just seems like it would be too much effort to turn back after rebuilding the blog!
Holy Shit! That sounds like something I’d do! You utter loon! Although hooray, you made it to the other side in one piece. All of the high fives! I’m self hosted too and sure it’s grand once you’re there, it was worth it for me from a branding level.
Honestly Aine
Mmm. I don’t really have branding and I did sfa in terms of research before diving in, so not sure it will benefit me that much. I just decided it was something I should do, and then it was done, and it was a disaster, but at this point I feel like trying to retrace my steps back to wordpress.com would be more difficult than sticking it out!
*embarrassed high five*
At least I’m not alone on the other (self-hosted) side!